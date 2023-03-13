LARAMIE – The Cowgirls will miss out on the March Madness of the NCAA Tournament.

That doesn’t mean Heather Ezell’s team can’t cut down nets in April.

Wyoming, which settled for the Mountain West’s automatic bid for the WNIT after falling to UNLV in the conference tournament championship, will open the postseason against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Islanders (19-11) were regular season co-champions of the Southland Conference.

If the Cowgirls win, they will play the Kansas State-Wichita State winner in the second round. Dates and sites will be announced after Friday’s games.

UW defeated the Shockers 61-56 on Dec. 20 in Wichita, Kansas. The Cowgirls beat the Wildcats in a triple-overtime classic in the 2007 WNIT semifinal at the Arena-Auditorium.

“It didn’t fall our way, but I’ve got a team that’s still ready to fight and still ready to come every day and ready to go,” Ezell said after Wednesday’s loss to the back-to-back MW champions. “That’s what I love about coaching this team.”

Three other MW teams, New Mexico, Colorado State and San Diego State, received at-large berths to the WNIT.

The Lobos are in the same Group 1 quadrant of the bracket as UW and will host Northern Arizona in the first round with the winner advancing to play either San Francisco or Washington.

The Rams play at Northern Iowa and the Aztecs host UC Irvine in the first round.

The Rebels, who defeated UW 71-60 in the championship Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, will open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed against No. 6 Michigan on Friday.

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said the Cowgirls “play the game the right way” after the title game in Las Vegas.

“While it's always tough playing them, we enjoy it, and excited for them to make a deep run into the NIT because they're deserving,” La Rocque said. “I wouldn't be shocked if they were to win it or do something crazy and everyone will realize how good our conference is.”

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann, who already celebrated a second senior night last month, will play in the WNIT for the fourth time. The backcourt duo also played key roles in UW’s NCAA Tournament team two years ago.

The super seniors will guide a talented young nucleus through this postseason run.

Sophomore center Allyson Fertig leads UW in scoring (13.3 ppg), rebounding (8.8 rpg) and blocks (1.9 bpg). Malene Pedersen, the MW freshman of the year, is averaging 10.9 points, which is third on the team behind Fertig and Weidemann (11.3 ppg).

Junior forwards Grace Ellis and Marta Savic and sophomore guards Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes also played key roles in the Cowgirls’ 22-10 finish.

UW beat Idaho State in overtime and Tulsa in triple-overtime before falling to UCLA in triple-overtime during the 2022 WNIT.

The Cowgirls, who are 19-9 all-time in the WNIT, defeated Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 15,462 at the Arena-Auditorium in the 2007 title game.

Tickets for Friday's game go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday through the UW ticket office.

This year’s championship game will be played on April 1 (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).