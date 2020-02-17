Wyoming Cowgirls host Utah State on Wednesday

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Wyoming women's basketball team has a chance to finish second in the Mountain West.

The Cowgirls (12-11, 8-6 MW) enter Wednesday's home game against last-place Utah State (7-19, 2-13 MW) tied with UNLV for fourth in the league standings, but just one game back of San Jose State and 1.5 games behind Boise State.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to lead the team with 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Quinn Weidemann are both averaging 9.0 points per game.

Wyoming is coming off a 43-40 win at Colorado State on Saturday and is 3-2 in its last five games with sophomore Tommi Olson in the starting lineup. Olson, who was born in Worland, is averaging just 4.0 points per game during that stretch, but leads the Cowgirls in assists (20), steals (13) and rebounds (42) while playing 35.6 minutes per game in the last five contests.

UW, which won 65-54 at Utah State back on Jan. 29, hosts Air Force on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.