UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls host Wichita State Shockers at the Arena-Auditorium

Weidemann vs Colorado State

Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann directs the Cowgirls' offense in their game against Colorado State last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls are preparing for a double-dose of Alisha Davis-like talent at the Double-A.

Wyoming opened the 2021-22 women’s basketball season with a 67-53 victory over CSU Pueblo, even though Davis, the ThunderWolves’ star forward, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

UW hosts Wichita State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson said the Cowgirls will be tested by two Shockers players -- 6-foot-2 forwards Asia Strong and Trajata Colbert -- capable of filling up the stat sheet as Davis did.

“It’s going to be a challenge for everybody on Saturday because we’re playing a very athletic, physical team,” Mattinson said. “They’re going to pound the boards.”

Quinn Weidemann (13 points), Alba Sanchez Ramos (11 points) and Grace Ellis (11 points) led a balanced scoring attack in the opener.

It was the effort on the defensive end that turned the game around as the Cowgirls outscored CSU Pueblo 24-6 in the third quarter after trailing at the intermission.

“We knew that team was really athletic,” Weidemann said. “They have like four D-I transfers, and we played against Alisha Davis before when she was playing at (Northern Colorado). We knew from scout that we needed to (rebound), but I don’t think it hit us until the first quarter, like, ‘Oh, we need to get a body on someone and start boxing out.’”

UW finished with a 44-42 rebounding edge against CSU Pueblo.

The Shockers (1-0) opened the season with a 78-34 victory over Chicago State. Senior guard Mariah McCully had 13 points, five assists and four steals with Strong and Colbert combining for 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“We put together a challenging schedule,” Mattinson said. “I think our first game out of the bat proved that.”

UW leads the series with Wichita State 2-1. The Cowgirls won the last meeting, 63-55, on Nov. 27, 2010, at a Thanksgiving tournament at Cal State Northridge.

Cowgirls Tracker

SATURDAY: Wichita State at Wyoming, 2 p.m. Arena-Auditorium (streaming on the Mountain West Network)

STRONG START: The Cowgirls opened the 2021-22 season with a 67-53 victory over CSU Pueblo with Quinn Weidemann (13 points), Alba Sanchez Ramos (11 points) and Grace Ellis (11 points) leading a balanced offense.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: CSU Pueblo's Alisha Davis finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Wichita State has two 6-foot-2 forwards with similar talent in Asia Strong and Trajata Colbert.

HE SAID IT: "We put together a challenging schedule. I think our first game out of the bat proved that." -- UW head coach Gerald Mattinson.

