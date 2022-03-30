Wyoming Cowgirls' leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw won't return for senior season

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell won’t get to coach Wyoming’s leading scorer during her first season running the program.

McKinley Bradshaw, who averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for the Cowgirls, announced Tuesday night she will not return for her senior year.

The junior guard from Lyman plans to begin serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after graduating from UW this summer.

Bradshaw averaged 16.9 points in Mountain West games and made some clutch 3-pointers to help propel UW to the third round of the WNIT.

During her sophomore season, Bradshaw led UW in scoring (11.7 ppg) off the bench and was a part of the program’s first MW Tournament championship team and second NCAA Tournament team.

“Thank you Cowgirl Basketball!! What a crazy yet wonderful three years it’s been!!” Bradshaw posted on social media. “I have loved all the memories that I have made along the way.”

Bradshaw played in all 29 games as a true freshman after being named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

Gerald Mattinson, Bradshaw’s head coach for her three years with the Cowgirls, retired after the season-ending triple-overtime loss to UCLA in the WNIT Sweet 16.

Ezell was promoted to head coach last Friday after serving as an assistant under both Mattinson and Joe Legerski.

Seniors Tommi Olson, Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos should announce this week whether they intend to move on or use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic, according to Ezell.

UW still has one homegrown star to build around in Douglas High graduate Allyson Fertig. The 6-foot-4 center was the MW freshman of the year and averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds during her first season with the Cowgirls.

Freshman guard Emily Mellema also accrued some valuable experience down the stretch along with sophomore bigs Grace Ellis, Paula Salazar and Marta Savic. Sophomore shooting guard Ola Ustowska will be another key piece to the puzzle as she makes her way back from a season-ending knee injury.

UW has signed two players in the 2022 recruiting class in guard Grace Moyers of Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar of Boise, Idaho.

