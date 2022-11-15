Wyoming Cowgirls lets lead slip away, falls to 0-2 with loss to Gonzaga

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls had a chance to deliver Heather Ezell her first win as head coach and a quality non-conference result for the Mountain West.

Wyoming let a late lead slip away and lost 66-64 to Gonzaga on Tuesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Quinn Weidemann had 17 points and Grace Ellis added 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead UW.

It wasn’t enough to overcome Yvonne Ejim’s 26 points on 13-for-18 shooting. The Zags' (3-0) star tied the score in the final minute and made the game-winning bucket with 9.4 seconds left.

The Cowgirls, coming off a disappointing 67-55 loss at North Dakota in the opener, fell to 0-2 to start Ezell’s first season as head coach.

“I’m not into moral victories but I’m really proud of the way our team competed,” Ezell said. “That’s what we’ve been seeing in practice every day and they left it out there on the court, just couldn’t get that last bucket to fall or get that last stop when we needed to.”

The Cowgirls took a 58-54 lead after an 8-0 run punctuated with a hoop by Weidemann.

Allyson Fertig, who limped off the court in tears after an awkward fall in the third quarter, scored in the paint to extend the cushion to 62-56 with 2:53 remaining.

“A lot of credit to her. I looked her in the eyes and said, ‘Can you go?’” Ezell said of Fertig who finished with nine points and three rebounds in 19 minutes. “She said, ‘Absolutely, no doubt.’ She’s a kid that wants to be out on this court and she wants to play.”

The Zags got off the ropes and answered with an 8-0 counterpunch. A layup by Ejim gave the West Coast Conference favorite a 64-62 lead with 40.6 seconds left.

Emily Mellema made two free throws to tie the score with 36.1 seconds left, but the sophomore guard from Lynden, Washington, missed shots on UW’s final two possessions.

“It’s heartbreaking, that one, especially being so close last year,” Ellis said. UW lost 54-47 in last season’s meeting in Spokane, Washington. “We were shooting really well in the beginning and we just couldn’t shake them. We would push it out and couldn’t finish down the line, which is really frustrating.

“We’ve just got to learn from this experience and hopefully next time this won’t happen.”

The Zags zipped out to an early 10-3 lead before a 7-0 spurt by the Cowgirls capped with a steal and layup by Weidemann to tie the score.

A driving layup by Malene Pedersen gave UW its first lead, 14-13, late in the first quarter.

Weidemann hit a 3 and Mellema finished a tough basket through traffic with five second left to give the Cowgirls a 31-30 lead at the intermission.

UW shot 48.1% from the field in the first half and had a 17-14 edge on the glass.

Ellis hit a 3 early in the third quarter and the Cowgirls had their largest lead, 44-37, after a pair of free throws by Marta Savic with 4:57 remaining in the frame.

Fertig limped off the court with 2:13 to go in the third quarter after getting tangled up with Kayleigh Truong.

UW was 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in the third quarter and led 47-46 entering the final 10 minutes.

But the Cowgirls were 6-for-16 from the field in the fourth quarter while Ejim scored 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting down the stretch.

“She was difficult,” Ellis said. “I don’t think she missed, honestly. Unfortunately, we couldn’t lock down on her. We were trying everything. We were fronting, playing behind, trying to force her left and trying to force her right.”

Gonzaga will play No. 5 Louisville next as the program continues its pursuit of a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

UW will try to get Ezell her first win against Denver University on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.