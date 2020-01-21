You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Cowgirls look to avenge earlier loss to San Diego State
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls look to avenge earlier loss to San Diego State

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team will try to get back on the winning track Wednesday when it hosts San Diego State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 Mountain West) are coming off an 89-59 loss to league-leading Fresno State and have dropped four of their last five after starting 3-0 in league play. Wyoming suffered a 67-60 loss to the Aztecs (8-12, 3-5) two weeks ago in San Diego.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace the Cowgirls with 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while sophomore Quinn Weidemann is pitching in 9.1 points and senior Taylor Rusk 8.8.

Quinn Weidemann

Weidemann
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News