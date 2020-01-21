Wyoming Cowgirls look to avenge earlier loss to San Diego State

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team will try to get back on the winning track Wednesday when it hosts San Diego State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 Mountain West) are coming off an 89-59 loss to league-leading Fresno State and have dropped four of their last five after starting 3-0 in league play. Wyoming suffered a 67-60 loss to the Aztecs (8-12, 3-5) two weeks ago in San Diego.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace the Cowgirls with 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while sophomore Quinn Weidemann is pitching in 9.1 points and senior Taylor Rusk 8.8.

