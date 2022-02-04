 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls look to bounce back after disheartening loss at Air Force

The Wyoming Cowgirls will try to put Wednesday's disappointing 47-45 loss at Air Force behind them when they take on conference-leading New Mexico on Saturday in Albuquerque.

The Cowgirls (8-10, 4-5 Mountain West) trailed the Falcons 19-9 after the first quarter before battling back. They had a chance to win at the buzzer, but McKinley Bradshaw's 3-pointer was off the mark.

Bradshaw leads UW with 14.3 points per game, followed by Allyson Fertig with 10.7 ppg and Quinn Weidemann (9.6 ppg). Fertig, the 6-foot-4 freshman from Douglas, leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game.

New Mexico (19-5, 10-1 MW) defeated the Cowgirls 85-76 back on Jan. 13 in Laramie. The Lobos are 12-0 at home this season.

Bradshaw
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

