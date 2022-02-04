Wyoming Cowgirls look to bounce back after disheartening loss at Air Force

The Wyoming Cowgirls will try to put Wednesday's disappointing 47-45 loss at Air Force behind them when they take on conference-leading New Mexico on Saturday in Albuquerque.

The Cowgirls (8-10, 4-5 Mountain West) trailed the Falcons 19-9 after the first quarter before battling back. They had a chance to win at the buzzer, but McKinley Bradshaw's 3-pointer was off the mark.

Bradshaw leads UW with 14.3 points per game, followed by Allyson Fertig with 10.7 ppg and Quinn Weidemann (9.6 ppg). Fertig, the 6-foot-4 freshman from Douglas, leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game.

New Mexico (19-5, 10-1 MW) defeated the Cowgirls 85-76 back on Jan. 13 in Laramie. The Lobos are 12-0 at home this season.

