Wyoming Cowgirls look to bounce back after loss to Boise State
The Wyoming Cowgirls will try to get back on the winning track Saturday when they host New Mexico at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (11-10, 7-5 Mountain West) had their three-game winning streak snapped Wednesday with a 67-48 loss at Boise State in which they committed a season-high 24 turnovers.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with averages of 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Quinn Weidemann each average 9.0 points per game.

Wyoming defeated the Lobos (12-12, 3-8 MW) back on Dec. 7.

