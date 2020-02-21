Wyoming Cowgirls look to extend win streak when they host Air Force

The Wyoming women's basketball team will go for their third consecutive victory when they host Air Force at the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
The Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6 Mountain West) are currently tied with San Jose State for third in the league standings with just three regular-season games remaining. Wyoming, which is coming off a 64-45 victory over Utah State on Wednesday, is 28-0 all-time against Air Force at the A-A.
Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace the Cowgirls with 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Senior Taylor Rusk is pitching in 9.3 points per game, followed by sophomore Quinn Weidemann (9.1), freshman Jaeden Vaifanua (7.3) and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.2).