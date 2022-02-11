 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls look to keep winning streak going at Fresno State

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wyoming Cowgirls have a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since a season-opening win over CSU-Pueblo on Nov. 9 when they take on Fresno State on Saturday in Fresno, California.

The Cowgirls (10-10, 6-5 Mountain West) have won two games in a row and four of their past five. The most recent victory was a 75-54 defeat of San Jose State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium in which UW made 12 3-pointers. Senior Quinn Weidemann was 5-of-7 from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 18 points.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) continues to lead the Cowgirls in scoring at 14.3 points per game, with freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) adding 11.8 points and a team-best 9.8 rebounds per game. Weidemann is pitching in 9.7 points per contest.

Following the game at FSU, the Cowgirls remain on the road as they play at San Jose State on Monday.

