Wyoming Cowgirls look to make another run at Mountain West Championship
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | MW CHAMPIONSHIP

Wyoming Cowgirls look to make another run at Mountain West Championship

UW-SJSU women's hoops

Wyoming's Tommi Olson brings the ball up the court in the Cowgirls' game against San Jose State on Feb. 1 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media Athletics

The Wyoming Cowgirls are looking to make another run at the Mountain West Championships.

One year after advancing to the championship game for the first time in program history, the Cowgirls (16-11) enter this year’s tournament having won five games in a row, capped by Thursday’s 64-55 home win over regular-season league champion Fresno State. UW is the No. 3 seed and opens Monday night against the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 6 San Diego State and No. 11 Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls had a similar path last year when they entered as the No. 3 seed and defeated Utah State in the quarterfinals and San Diego State in the semifinals before losing to Boise State in the championship game.

Wyoming is 2-0 against Utah State this year and split its two games against San Diego State — losing 67-60 on the road on Jan. 8 and winning 81-67 on Jan. 22 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Quinn Weidemann both average 9.9 points per game. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua (7.5) and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.2) combine to average 14.7 points per game. UW is 6-2 ever since sophomore Tommi Olson was inserted into the starting lineup.

Inside

MW Championships schedule. Page B3

