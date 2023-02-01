Wyoming Cowgirls look to reestablish home-court advantage vs. San Jose State

LARAMIE – There have been some notable moments during Wyoming’s five-game road winning streak.

Tommi Olson hit a game-winning bucket to stun Air Force and get the run started. The Cowgirls overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Utah State and keep it alive.

Interim head coach Ryan Larsen was most impressed with the team’s 69-62 victory at Boise State last Saturday as Quinn Weidemann, UW’s leading scorer and best defender, watched from the bench due to a head injury.

Allyson Fertig earned Mountain West player of the week honors after finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds against the Broncos. Malene Pedersen is the conference’s freshman of the week after scoring 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, to silence ExtraMile Arena.

Olson (five points, five rebounds, four assists), Emily Mellema (10 points, three assists) and Tess Barnes (nine points, six rebounds) also played well to make up for Weidemann’s absence.

“I thought a lot of those kids started to have an understanding of what Quinn brings to the table for us and how valuable she is,” Larsen said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us this week, whether we have her or not. Those guys still have to step up and produce what we’re missing from Quinn.”

Weidemann is questionable for the Cowgirls’ game against San Jose State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

UW, which is currently 14-7 overall and in third place in the MW standings at 7-3, is not overlooking the struggling Spartans (3-18, 1-9) with a Border War showdown in Fort Collins looming.

Mellema made 10 free throws down the stretch to make sure the Cowgirls escaped with the win in the first meeting after they committed 18 turnovers against SJSU.

“I thought we guarded against them really well holding them to 48 points. That’s good. But we’ve got a lot to fix to prepare for San Jose,” Larsen said. “They turned us over everywhere, full court, half court, any kind of pass we could make. When we put the ball on the floor we need to know where they’re coming from.

“They brought a lot of heat on us. I’m sure they’re excited to come here. They played us really tough.”

The Spartans are 1-9 on the road this season and coming off a 59-39 loss at San Diego State. UW is looking to reestablish its home-court advantage after losing to first-place UNLV and second-place SDSU at the Arena-Auditorium.

“We were deflated,” Larsen said of the back-to-back losses in Laramie. “We take pride in protecting our home court. We’re the highest court in the land and we’ve got to use that to our advantage. I don’t think we did.”

UW will finish the week playing CSU at 1 p.m. Saturday at Moby Arena.