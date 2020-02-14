You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Cowgirls look to snap losing streak at Colorado State
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA Women's Basketball: Wyoming vs Colorado State

Wyoming's Tereza Vitulova shoots against Colorado State in their game on Jan. 4 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid when it travels south to take on Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Moby Arena.

The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) are coming off a 74-71 overtime loss to New Mexico last Saturday and are hoping to avenge a 56-49 loss to the Rams (11-13, 5-8 MW) back on Jan. 4.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace UW with 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while leading the league in field goal shooting at 55.1 percent. Senior Taylor Rusk is pitching in 9.2 points per game, followed by sophomore Quinn Weidemann at 8.9. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos each average 7.3.

Tereza Vitulova

Vitulova
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

