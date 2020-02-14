Wyoming Cowgirls look to snap losing streak at Colorado State

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid when it travels south to take on Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Moby Arena.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) are coming off a 74-71 overtime loss to New Mexico last Saturday and are hoping to avenge a 56-49 loss to the Rams (11-13, 5-8 MW) back on Jan. 4.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace UW with 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while leading the league in field goal shooting at 55.1 percent. Senior Taylor Rusk is pitching in 9.2 points per game, followed by sophomore Quinn Weidemann at 8.9. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos each average 7.3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.