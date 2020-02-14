Wyoming Cowgirls look to snap losing streak at Colorado State

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid when it travels south to take on Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Moby Arena.
The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) are coming off a 74-71 overtime loss to New Mexico last Saturday and are hoping to avenge a 56-49 loss to the Rams (11-13, 5-8 MW) back on Jan. 4.
Sophomore Tereza Vitulova continues to pace UW with 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while leading the league in field goal shooting at 55.1 percent. Senior Taylor Rusk is pitching in 9.2 points per game, followed by sophomore Quinn Weidemann at 8.9. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos each average 7.3.