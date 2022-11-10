Wyoming Cowgirls looking for towering win at North Dakota to open 2022-23 season

LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig and Marta Savic walked into the media room as Heather Ezell was finishing up her postgame press conference.

“The Twin Towers,” Wyoming’s first-year head coach said.

Ezell has the returning leadership of super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann – a backcourt tandem that has cut down nets and made dramatic postseason runs together over the last four seasons – but also a pair of pillars to build around in the paint in Fertig and Savic.

During the Cowgirls’ 87-40 exhibition win over Sioux Falls last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium, the 6-foot-4 Fertig was 10-for-13 from the field with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Savic, 6-1, came off the bench and added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

“I’m glad Marta is here because I know I can count on her to go in when I’m not in the game and be able to score and be able to get those rebounds,” Fertig said. “I feel like she has come a long way and, like Heather was saying, we’re the twin tower duo.

“It’s great to have someone who pushes you every day in practice.”

Fertig was named the Mountain West freshman of the year last season after averaging 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. During the NIT, the emerging star from Glendo averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 61.3% from the field.

Savic watched in amazement from the bench while recovering from a dislocated ankle that ended her season after eight games.

“It was great to watch her win freshman of the year,” Savic said. “I think she works hard and we both push each other in practice and make each other better. It was great to see her achieve.”

UW will lean on the experience in the backcourt and size on the block as the Ezell era officially begins at North Dakota on Friday (noon, no television).

The Fighting Hawks (1-0) are picked to finish fourth in the preseason Summit League poll and feature Kacie Borowicz, who averaged a conference-best 19.4 points and shot 95.7% from the free-throw line last season.

North Dakota opened the season with a 70-61 home win over Detroit Mercy in which Borowicz finished with 19 points and nine assists. Claire Orth added 16 points.

“It will be a good test for us,” Ezell said. “Once again I lean on my two super seniors in Tommi and Quinn to have that leadership of, OK, first road game, nothing changes. We’ve got to bring our own energy and be ready to go for that test at North Dakota.”

Weidemann was 7-for-8 on 3-pointers during UW’s two exhibition games and sets the tone defensively. Olson is an experienced and versatile point guard who will share minutes with emerging sophomore Emily Mellema.

Grace Ellis, who averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, could have a breakout year at forward with defenses focusing more attention on Fertig.

Malene Pederson, a Kansas State transfer, adds some depth and skill to the backcourt.

“Now the fans got to see what we see in practice every day. She’s a kid that earned the right to be in that starting lineup,” Ezell said after Pederson finished with 12 points and five assists against Sioux Falls after a nervous performance in the first exhibition. “I know it might not have showed up last week when she doesn’t score a bunch, doesn’t do a whole lot of little things, but she really does have an impact.”

Tess Barnes, Ola Ustowska, Bailey Wilborn and Grace Moyers give the Cowgirls a lot of quality shooters to bring off the bench. Paula Salazar (6-3) is a developing forward who could give Ezell a third tower option.

“It’s going to still be a daily grind in practice to see who we continue to get in that rotation,” Ezell said after all 12 players contributed in the exhibition finale. “At some point we probably have to shrink it down to nine or something like that, but we have to keep that competition in practice to see where that group comes from.

“We’ve got a good group but we’ve got a couple guards that need to figure out, hey, who’s going to make that next step and be able to show us on a consistent basis every day in practice.”

UW’s hosts Gonzaga next Tuesday to begin a three-game home stand at the Arena-Auditorium.