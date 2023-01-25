Wyoming Cowgirls looking to extend road winning streak at Utah Sate

Cowgirls Tracker

THURSDAY: Wyoming Cowgirls (12-7, 5-3 Mountain West) at Utah State Aggies (4-15, 1-7 MW), 6 p.m. (MW Network).

ROAD WARRIORS: The Cowgirls, coming off disappointing home losses to first-place UNLV and second-place San Diego State, have a three-game road winning streak. The Aggies have lost 10 of their last 11 games. UW leads the all-time series 28-10, including a 10-6 edge in Logan.

SHE SAID IT: “We just need to continue carrying over the mindset that we need to do whatever we have to in order to win and not backing down from that.” – UW super senior Quinn Weidemann.