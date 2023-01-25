Wyoming Cowgirls looking to extend road winning streak at Utah Sate

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls scored 22 points in the fourth quarter against UNLV and 24 points in the fourth quarter against San Diego State.
But the late fireworks weren’t enough as Wyoming fell 71-57 to the first-place Rebels and 73-66 to the second-place Aztecs during a frustrating two-game home stand last week.
Wyoming will try to get off to a faster start against struggling Utah State on Thursday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (6 p.m., Mountain West Network).
“I don’t know if we think we need to conserve energy until the fourth quarter, but if we can create with that great a pace, that great of energy in the fourth quarter, then we should be able to do it for 40 minutes,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said.
The Cowgirls (12-7 overall, 5-3 Mountain West) have won three consecutive road games and are in the middle of a nine-game stretch in which they will play six road games.
Quinn Weidemann, who scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting against SDSU, leads UW in scoring (12.4 ppg) and leads the MW in 3-point shooting (42.2%).
The Cowgirls were 11-for-40 (27.5%) behind the arc during the two losses at the Arena-Auditorium. UW was also bothered by the full-court press in both games.
The Aggies (4-15, 1-7) have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Maria Carvalho (10.7 ppg) is the only Utah State player averaging double figures in scoring.
“I feel pretty good,” Weidemann said of UW entering the second half of the MW race in fourth place. “I think we have a lot of girls gaining experience, learning a lot right now. You look at the away game stretch we just had, we were able to finish games and win.
“We just need to continue carrying over the mindset that we need to do whatever we have to in order to win and not backing down from that.”