Cowgirls Tracker

FRIDAY: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (19-11) at Wyoming Cowgirls (22-10) in the first round of the WNIT, 6:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network).

NOTABLE: The Cowgirls earned the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the WNIT after losing to UNLV in the conference tournament championship game following a second-place finish in the regular season. The Islanders also earned an automatic bid after sharing the Southland Conference regular-season title and losing in the conference tournament.

TICKETS: Tickets for Friday’s game, which are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-12, can be purchased online at GoWyo.com/tickets

NEXT: If the Cowgirls advance they will play the Kansas State-Wichita State winner in the second round. The site and date will be determined following the UW-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game.