LARAMIE – The Cowgirls have made a lot of memories over the last 20 years in the WNIT.
It all started with a 76-74 overtime win over Montana State in the program’s first appearance on March 21, 2003.
Wyoming won the 2007 championship over Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 15,462 at the Arena-Auditorium.
A year ago the Cowgirls beat Idaho State in overtime and Tulsa in triple-overtime before losing to UCLA 82-81 in triple-overtime.
“Hopefully we don’t have three overtime games this year, but we can continue to represent the university and play in front of our fans,” first-year UW head coach Heather Ezell said. “It is always exciting.”
UW, which is 19-9 all-time in the WNIT, hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round Friday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network).
People are also reading…
The Cowgirls (22-10) did not reach their goal of making the NCAA Tournament after losing to No. 22 UNLV in the MW Tournament championship game, but Ezell said her team is motivated to make a run in the WNIT.
“We’ve had two really good days of practice where they’ve come in and been engaged,” Ezell said Tuesday. “I feel like they’re ready to play and continue the season. Hopefully we’ve got that same motivation come Friday night and are able to continue playing after that.”
The Islanders (19-11) were co-champions of the Southland Conference but were upset in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
Alecia Westbrook, the two-team Southland defensive player of the year, is averaging 12.6 points and 10.5 rebounds with 25 blocks. Makinna Serrata averages 12.6 points and was an all-conference selection.
“They’ve got an international roster a lot like ours. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of conversations before the game in other languages,” Ezell said. “They’re going to come in and no doubt, looking at the way they’ve been playing, be ready to go and try to pull off an upset here at our place.”
UW is looking for Allyson Fertig, coming off a frustrating game against UNLV in which the former Douglas High School star was slowed by early foul trouble, to return to form.
The 6-foot-4 Fertig averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds during last year’s WNIT.
“The sky is the limit for that kid. She can continue to grow,” Ezell said. “I think the big piece right now is going, OK, I finished the Mountain West Tournament on maybe not my best game. How does she come back, how does she respond from that and finish this season on a high note?
“There’s no doubt to me she’s got that chip on her shoulder right now going, ‘I don’t want this season to end the way that my last season did.’”
UW leads the all-time series 2-0 with a 64-60 win in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2000 and a 72-70 win in Laramie in 2001.
The winner will face either Wichita State or Kansas State in the second round. The Shockers and Wildcats played Thursday night in Manhattan, Kansas.