Wyoming Cowgirls looking to stay hot in Las Vegas against UNLV Rebels

Nine months after cutting down the nets at the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wyoming returns for an early first-place showdown against UNLV on Friday at Cox Pavilion (3 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Both the Cowgirls (5-5, 1-0) and Rebels (9-3, 1-0) are coming off impressive road wins to start conference play.

UW led by as many as 21 points during Tuesday’s 62-54 victory at San Diego State. UNLV held Fresno State to 37% shooting during a 73-63 victory over the Bulldogs.

Allyson Fertig finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds to complement strong performances from seniors Quinn Weidemann (15 points) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (15 points, 13 rebounds) for the Cowgirls.

Since Fertig, a 6-foot-4 true freshman from Douglas, was inserted into the starting lineup she has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

“In the past, we may not have played through that as well,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said of SDSU’s bruising style. “The kids took it on. It was physical both ways. We were also dishing some out.

“I like what (Fertig) did. She is getting better and better defensively and understanding what we’re doing.”

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas made six 3-pointers for a career-high 18 points, and Desi-Rae Young finished with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead UNLV past preseason MW favorite Fresno State.

Haley Cavinder had 19 points for the Bulldogs but took 20 shots.

“Our defensive effort was maybe the best I’ve ever seen,” UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said.

UW will be playing the Rebels in Las Vegas for the sixth consecutive time.

The teams split two regular-season matchups at Cox Pavilion last season before the Cowgirls won the MW tournament quarterfinal matchup over second-seeded UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center.

These two teams have the highest NET rankings among MW programs with UW at No. 80 and UNLV at No. 99.

The Cowgirls lead the all-time series 27-25.

