LAS VEGAS – The Cowgirls feel like they are playing with house money.

No.2 Wyoming will try to win the program’s second Mountain West Tournament championship game by toppling top-seeded and 21st-ranked UNLV in the title game on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Cowgirls (22-9) are coming off a gratifying 65-56 win over rival Colorado State in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (30-2) held off No. 5 San Diego State 71-68 to improve to 20-0 against conference opponents this season.

“I think all the pressure is on them,” UW forward Grace Ellis said after finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Rams. “They have an undefeated season and they’ve come this far and they’re the No. 1 seed and they’re walking into it top of the pack. They’ve got everything to lose and we’re just coming at them the best we can.”

UNLV won the first meeting 73-67 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas and swept the regular season series on Jan. 19 with a 71-57 victory in Laramie.

The matchup between the Rebels’ Desi-Rae Young (17.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg) and the Cowgirls’ Allyson Fertig (13.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg) in the post will feature two of the MW’s most dominant players.

"I'm excited because when we played them last, we weren't the same team we are now," Fertig said. "I feel like we've just improved way more and we know what we're doing. I'm excited to just get another chance at them and to show them that we're right up there with them."

UNLV guards Essence Booker and Justice Ethridge joined Young on the all-conference first team. Fertig and senior guard Quinn Weidemann were also on the 10-player all-MW list and guard Malene Pedersen was named MW freshman of the year.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game,” Weidemann said. “It’s two good teams going at it, one and two (seeds) obviously. UNLV has had a really good season, but I think we’re going to be prepared for (Wednesday) and hopefully get the win.”

The Cowgirls have won 10 of their last 12 games. UW cut down the nets here after winning the 2021 MW Tournament.

The Rebels have not lost a game since Dec. 18 at Oklahoma State and have not lost a MW game since March 2, 2022.

UNLV has won the conference regular season titles the past two seasons and beat CSU in last year’s tournament championship game.

“We're not the same team that played them the last game,” said UW head coach Heather Ezell, who was on a leave of absence during the first two meetings. “We've continued to grow, we've continued to get better, and now we've got the opportunity to play for a championship against the No. 21 team in the nation and leave it all out on the court, because that's what we've been doing.

"We've been Wyoming tough each game that we've been coming here.”