LAS VEGAS – Allyson Fertig will be a savvy senior someday.

And Desi-Rae Young will probably be in the WNBA by then.

Wyoming’s rising star center was in foul trouble early and unable to stop her dynamic counterpart late as the Cowgirls lost 71-60 to No. 21 UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament championship on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fertig, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Douglas, finished with seven points, two rebounds and three blocks in only 22 minutes while Young dominated with 28 points on 13-for-20 shooting and 17 rebounds.

The second-seeded Cowgirls (22-10) earned the conference’s automatic spot in the WNIT with the Rebels (31-2) clinching their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

Young gave UNLV a 65-55 lead after grabbing her 10th offensive rebound to put the game out of reach.

Tess Barnes hit a late 3-pointer to finish with a team-high 13 points but it wasn’t enough as UW was outscored 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Grace Ellis and Emily Mellema added 10 points each.

Essence Booker added 19 points on 7-for-15 to Young’s totals to make sure the Rebels repeated as MW Tournament champions.

Both teams shot 50% from the field in the first quarter and the Cowgirls trailed 17-15.

Fertig picked up her second foul with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter and sat on the bench for the rest of the half.

Young took advantage with back-to-back baskets in the paint to give UNLV a 29-21 lead.

Ellis hit a 3 and Mellema banked in a tough driving bucket in traffic to cut the deficit to 31-28 at the intermission.

UW was 5-for-16 (31.6%) shooting in the second quarter with the bench providing six of the team’s 13 points in the frame.

Fertig was whistled for her third foul nine second into the third quarter and walked off the floor in frustration.

Booker hit a 3 and added a driving layup to give the Rebels a 43-30 lead.

Then a barrage of 3s brought the Cowgirls back to life. Quinn Weidemann, Malene Pedersen and Mellema made shots behind the arc to cut the deficit to 47-44.

Another rainbow 3 by Mellema got UW within one point (50-49) before a basket by Booker late in the third quarter.