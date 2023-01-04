Wyoming Cowgirls maintaining the standard during Heather Ezell's leave of absence

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell has been sending baby pictures and “quick texts” about game plan strategies to her coaching staff.

But for the most part Wyoming’s first-year head coach has put the program in the hands of her experienced assistants since announcing her leave of absence on Dec. 17 to focus on her pregnancy.

Ezell gave birth to her daughter, Dylan Canyon, on Dec. 21.

The Cowgirls (8-5 overall 1-1 Mountain West) have gone 2-2 without Ezell on the bench during a tough stretch that started with three road games before Saturday’s thrilling 77-72 double-overtime win over Fresno State.

UW hosts New Mexico on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

“I care deeply about Heather as a person and friend and her family. So that’s first and foremost on our mind, all of us as a staff. It’s great we get daily updates,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said of filling in for Ezell. “I’ve always been amazed of Heather’s trust in us as a staff from day one when she took over. This past however many weeks now (she has been gone) is a good example of how much trust and faith she has in us.”

Larsen, who was the head coach at the South Dakota School of Mines before joining Gerald Mattinson’s staff at UW, admits he would have a hard time letting go in Ezell's position.

“If I was on her end of it, man, I would probably be zooming in and wanting to watch film and putting in my two cents here and there and stuff like that,” Larsen said. “But she’s letting us work. I almost feel like I’m not doing a good enough job of updating her and stuff like that. It’s just a great example of her trust in us. She believes in what we’re doing.

“It also helps we have a really, for the most part, veteran team that has played a lot of minutes. They’re doing their job as far as getting better.”

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann have already played for three head coaches – Joe Legerski, Mattinson and Ezell – so having the super seniors leading the team on the court is a natural transition for Larsen.

There is also some dynamic young talent in place on a team looking to build off last season's memorable WNIT run.

Sophomore center Allyson Fertig finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds and redshirt freshman guard Malene Pederson scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the win over Fresno State.

Grace Ellis, who added 17 points and nine rebounds, hit a clutch jumper in the second overtime to preserve the win.

“Personally speaking, I was probably wound up a little bit more than normal,” Larsen said of coaching the critical game early in the MW race. “It’s Heather’s team. That’s pressure. I feel that pressure. So, for me, it’s not about me, but it felt good, it was great. Huge win for the women.”

UW did squander a 15-point lead against the Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2). The Cowgirls also relinquished a 13-point lead at Wichita State before recovering to pull out a notable win and lost a late six-point lead in the loss at reigning MW champion UNLV.

The Lobos (9-5, 1-0) opened conference play with a 70-58 victory over Air Force on Sunday. Senior forward Shaiquel McGruder was named the MW player of the week after averaging 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 steals in leading New Mexico to a pair of wins.

“Seeing how fast they can score is concerning for me,” Larsen said. The Lobos are averaging 73.2 points and McGruder (15.1 ppg) is third in the MW in scoring. “That’s where they’re not different at all. They are just so explosive offensively where you could have a nine-point lead and it’s gone. Looking at our team right now, that’s something we’ve got to get better at.”

There is no timetable for Ezell’s return. Both mom and baby are doing well.

The Cowgirls have another three-game road trip looming after Thursday’s game, but the program has been built for sustained success and has remained stable following the retirements of Legerski and Mattinson and Ezell’s leave of absence.

Assistant Brooke Atkinson, who Ezell hired this year, spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at New Mexico State, where she was a WAC coach of the year and led the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Fallon Lewis, a standout player for UW, is in her fourth season as a full-time assistant after spending four seasons in an operational capacity at her alma mater.

“Our job hasn’t been hard at all,” Larsen. “We obviously still hold the team accountable and are pushing them and getting better at what we do and game planning and stuff like that, but the heavy lifting has been done and (Ezell) set the foundation already.”