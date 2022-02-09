Wyoming Cowgirls make 12 3-pointers in 75-54 win over San Jose State Spartans

LARAMIE – Tommi Olson’s game-winning 3-pointer at New Mexico proved to be contagious.

Wyoming, coming off Olson’s walk-off swish to sink the Lobos 60-59 last Saturday at the Pit, made 12 3s during a 75-64 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

After a shaky start defensively, the Cowgirls (10-10, 6-5) outscored the last-place Spartans (4-18, 1-10) 40-23 in the second half.

Quinn Weidemann was 5-for-7 on 3s and finished with 18 points to lead UW. McKinley Bradshaw (13 points) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Olson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight points, seven assists, seven rebounds and just one turnover in 32 minutes.

The Cowgirls trailed 25-23 after the first quarter before limiting San Jose State, which was averaging a Mountain West-worst 59.8 points, to six points in the third quarter.

Meghan Oberg scored 17 points and Cyndi Lewis added 13 points for the Spartans. Their teammate were a combined 8-for-23 from the field.

The Cowgirls had a 48-31 rebounding edge. Allyson Fertig had eight points and seven rebounds to match Olson’s totals.

UW, which is in the middle of a stretch of playing five out of six games on the road, now heads to Fresno State on Saturday for a rematch of last year’s MW Tournament championship game won by the Cowgirls.

