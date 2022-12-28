Wyoming Cowgirls open league play at defending Mountain West champ UNLV

The Wyoming Cowgirls' recent hot streak will be put to the test Thursday in Las Vegas when they open the Mountain West season against defending MW regular season and tournament champion UNLV.

The Cowgirls (7-4) have won four of their last five games and closed the non-conference season with a 61-56 victory at Wichita State on Dec. 20. The Rebels (10-2), meanwhile, are 8-0 at home, where they're averaging 81.6 points per game. UNLV defeated Northern Arizona 93-73 on Dec. 21 in its final non-conference game.

The Cowgirls come into the game with the MW's stingiest defense, allowing just 51.4 points per game.

Senior Quinn Weidemann leads UW with 12.7 points per game, followed by junior Grace Ellis at 10.0 ppg. Sophomore Allyson Fertig is averaging 9.9 points and a team-leading 9.6 rebounds per game and freshman Malene Pedersen is pitching in 8.9 ppg.

Leading the way for the Rebels is junior center Desi-Rae Young. The reigning conference player of the year is second in the MW in scoring at 18.6 points per game and leads the league with 9.8 rebounds per contest. UNLV is also getting double-digit scoring from Nneka Obiazor (12.4 ppg) and Essence Booker (11.9 ppg).

The Cowgirls return home Saturday to face Fresno State. Tip-off against the Bulldogs is 6 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.