Wyoming Cowgirls open Mountain West play at San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowgirls enter the Mountain West race with a 4-5 record.

And with confidence they can contend for another championship in March.

Wyoming enters Tuesday's Mountain West opener against San Diego State at Viejas Arena (2 p.m., Mountain West Network) battle-tested after playing five times outside of Laramie, including four true road games, during non-conference play.

The five opponents UW lost to are a combined 47-12 (.797).

"At the end of last year we talked about trying to beef our schedule up, trying to look at teams that are a little bit different than us," UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. "When I say different than us I mean teams that like to get out and extend the half court and put a little pressure on you, teams that run a lot of pick-and-roll style. We’ve done that.

"We’ve always been there defensively. That’s one of the reasons we’ve done it is to see how we might respond to teams offensively that might switch you a little bit more and do some different things. I think we’re starting to find our offensive groove."

The Cowgirls, who will play three of their first four conference games on the road, are coming off a 72-61 loss at undefeated Nebraska.

True freshman Allyson Fertig tied her career-high with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in her second career start. Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 12 points, and Ola Ustowska added 10 points against the Cornhuskers (12-0).

In her last three games dating back to UW's 54-47 loss at Gonzaga, Ustowska is leading the team in scoring (12.3 points per game) and is 9-for-13 (69%) from 3-point range.

McKinley Bradshaw (13.2 ppg) leads the Cowgirls in scoring and Sanchez Ramos leads the team in rebounding (6.2 ppg).

Quinn Weidemann is averaging 9.9 points per game, and Tommi Olson leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.83) this season.

This is the sixth consecutive season that the Cowgirls open league play on the road. UW is 2-3 in its last five MW openers, including a 1-1 mark under Mattinson.

The Aztecs (6-5), who are led offensively by Sophia Ramos (14.5 ppg, 44% 3s), are coming off a 66-54 loss to No. 24 Ohio State, holding the Buckeyes 21 points under their season scoring average.

SDSU is 5-1 when scoring at least 60 points and 1-4 when scoring under 60 points.

"I think our schedule in the long run will help us," Mattinson said.

UW, which won the conference tournament and made the program's second NCAA Tournament appearance last season, is 33-29 all-time against the Aztecs.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.