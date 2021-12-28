Wyoming Cowgirls open Mountain West play with road win at San Diego State

The Cowgirls picked up where they left off in March at the Mountain West Tournament.

Wyoming, the reigning conference tournament champion, opened the 2021-22 MW regular season with a 62-54 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Senior guard Quinn Weidemann scored 15 points and forwards Alba Sanchez Ramos (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Allyson Fertig (12 points, 12 rebounds) each posted a double-double to lead UW.

The Cowgirls (5-5, 1-0 MW) led by as many as 21 points (55-34) late in the third quarter before a late surge by the Aztecs (6-6, 0-1).

UW missed nine of its last 11 shots as SDSU outscored the visitors 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

“I like the energy we came out with today,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said during his postgame radio interview on KFBC. “Defensively, we did exactly what we wanted to do. At the end, it got a little dicey. It is what it is. …

“I’m proud of our team and proud of our staff and what we did. It’s a great start.”

The Cowgirls had a 42-28 rebounding advantage, shot 36% on 3-pointers (8-for-22) and were 10-for-11 (91%) at the free-throw line.

UW led 32-16 at the intermission after outscoring the Aztecs 19-6 in the second quarter. Sanchez Ramos had nine points and 11 rebounds at halftime.

“Alba is a funny person and she looks at you sometimes like, ‘I don’t think so,’” Mattinson said. “But I’ve told her through the conference I think she can be a double-double person.”

Senior point guard Tommi Olson finished with six points, five assists and no turnovers during the wire-to-wire win for the Cowgirls.

Fertig, a 6-foot-4 true freshman from Douglas, was 6-for-11 from the field and grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

“Today was as physical a game as we’ve been involved in in a long time,” Mattinson said. “I really liked what (Fertig) did. She’s getting better and better defensively. She’s going to be good for quite a few years in this league.”

UW, which improved to 2-3 in true road games this season, will continue the road trip on Friday at UNLV.

