 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW WOMEN’S HOOPS

Wyoming Cowgirls open Mountain West play with road win at San Diego State

  • Updated
  • 0
Weidemann vs Colorado State

Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann directs the Cowgirls' offense in their game against Colorado State last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Weidemann scored a team-high 15 points in UW's 62-54 win at San Diego State on Tuesday.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

The Cowgirls picked up where they left off in March at the Mountain West Tournament.

Wyoming, the reigning conference tournament champion, opened the 2021-22 MW regular season with a 62-54 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Senior guard Quinn Weidemann scored 15 points and forwards Alba Sanchez Ramos (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Allyson Fertig (12 points, 12 rebounds) each posted a double-double to lead UW.

The Cowgirls (5-5, 1-0 MW) led by as many as 21 points (55-34) late in the third quarter before a late surge by the Aztecs (6-6, 0-1).

UW missed nine of its last 11 shots as SDSU outscored the visitors 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

“I like the energy we came out with today,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said during his postgame radio interview on KFBC. “Defensively, we did exactly what we wanted to do. At the end, it got a little dicey. It is what it is. …

People are also reading…

“I’m proud of our team and proud of our staff and what we did. It’s a great start.”

The Cowgirls had a 42-28 rebounding advantage, shot 36% on 3-pointers (8-for-22) and were 10-for-11 (91%) at the free-throw line.

UW led 32-16 at the intermission after outscoring the Aztecs 19-6 in the second quarter. Sanchez Ramos had nine points and 11 rebounds at halftime.

“Alba is a funny person and she looks at you sometimes like, ‘I don’t think so,’” Mattinson said. “But I’ve told her through the conference I think she can be a double-double person.”

Senior point guard Tommi Olson finished with six points, five assists and no turnovers during the wire-to-wire win for the Cowgirls.

Fertig, a 6-foot-4 true freshman from Douglas, was 6-for-11 from the field and grabbed eight offensive rebounds.

“Today was as physical a game as we’ve been involved in in a long time,” Mattinson said. “I really liked what (Fertig) did. She’s getting better and better defensively. She’s going to be good for quite a few years in this league.”

UW, which improved to 2-3 in true road games this season, will continue the road trip on Friday at UNLV.

+1 
Alba Sanchez Ramos 2021 headshot

Ramos

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Cowgirls Tracker

TUESDAY: Wyoming opened up the 2021-22 Mountain West schedule with a 62-54 road victory at San Diego State.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE X 2: Alba Sanchez Ramos finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Allyson Fertig added 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls.

VEGAS-BOUND: UW, which won four games in four nights in March to win the 2021 MW Tournament, returns to Las Vegas to play UNLV on Friday (3 p.m., streaming on the Mountain West Network)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News