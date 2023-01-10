Wyoming Cowgirls open three-game road swing at Air Force

Cowgirls Tracker

WEDNESDAY: Wyoming Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 Mountain West) at Air Force Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MW), 6:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network).

ROAD READY?: The Cowgirls, coming off back-to-back wins over Fresno State and New Mexico at the Arena-Auditorium, will play their next three games on the road. UW will play at San Jose State on Saturday and at Nevada next Monday. The team gained some confidence away from the friendly confines with a 61-56 win at Wichita State and a competitive 73-67 loss at reigning MW champion UNLV last month.

HE SAID IT: “I’m just making stuff up to make them better right now because they are really improving and just hungry to be good.” – UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen.