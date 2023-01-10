 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls open three-game road swing at Air Force

  • Updated
LARAMIE – How are we going to travel?

Wyoming interim head coach Ryan Larsen challenged the team with the question after stepping in for Heather Ezell last month during her leave of absence.

The Cowgirls started slowly in losses at North Dakota and Pacific in November and were no match for Nebraska in Lincoln to begin a three-game road trip in December.

Then UW had a breakthrough, beating Wichita State 61-56, before pushing reigning Mountain West champion UNLV in a 73-67 loss to open conference play.

“Wichita is a darn good team. That was our first road win of the year, and we have a lot of confidence that we’re more than capable of winning on the road,” Larsen said of the team's improved play outside of Laramie. “It’s another really good example of how coachable this group is. All credit to them.

“I’m just making stuff up to make them better right now because they are really improving and just hungry to be good.”

The Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 MW), coming off back-to-back home wins over Fresno State and New Mexico, will open another three-game road swing against Air Force on Wednesday at Clune Arena (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

The teams split the regular-season series last season with Grace Ellis making a layup in the final seconds of a 57-54 UW win in Laramie and McKinley Bradshaw missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer in a 47-45 UW loss at the Academy.

The Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MW), who are 4-56 all-time against UW with all four wins coming at Clune Arena, are eighth in the MW in scoring (64.3 ppg) and fifth in points allowed (64.4 ppg).

Air Force is coming off a 64-59 loss at Nevada on Saturday. Madison Smith scored 17 points to lead the Falcons.

The Cowgirls are seventh in scoring (65.2 ppg) and third in points allowed (56.4 ppg).

UW had a 41-21 rebounding advantage during its 78-69 victory over New Mexico last week. Malene Pedersen was named the MW freshman of the week for the second time after matching Ellis with 19 points against the Lobos.

“That’s exactly what we need from her and that’s how she plays,” Ellis said of Pedersen. “Other teams really aren’t prepared for that.”

UW will play at San Jose State on Saturday and at Nevada next Monday.

Ryan Larsen 2022-23 headshot

Larsen

Cowgirls Tracker

WEDNESDAY: Wyoming Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 Mountain West) at Air Force Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MW), 6:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network).

ROAD READY?: The Cowgirls, coming off back-to-back wins over Fresno State and New Mexico at the Arena-Auditorium, will play their next three games on the road. UW will play at San Jose State on Saturday and at Nevada next Monday. The team gained some confidence away from the friendly confines with a 61-56 win at Wichita State and a competitive 73-67 loss at reigning MW champion UNLV last month.

HE SAID IT: “I’m just making stuff up to make them better right now because they are really improving and just hungry to be good.” – UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen.

