Wyoming Cowgirls open two-game series at league-leading Colorado State
Wyoming Cowgirls open two-game series at league-leading Colorado State

The Wyoming women's basketball team puts its two-game winning streak on the line Thursday when it plays at rival Colorado State to begin a two-game series against the Mountain West-leading Rams.

The Cowgirls (8-7, 6-6 MW) swept a two-game series against San Diego State last week and have won four of their past six games, although all of those were at home. UW hasn't fared as well on the road, losing four in a row away from Laramie.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos leads UW in scoring at 11.1 points per game with sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) pitching in 10.3 per contest. Junior Quinn Weidemann and senior Dagny Davidsdottir are averaging a combined 18.6 points per game, with Davidsdottir averaging a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game. Junior point guard Tommi Olson (Worland) continues to fill the boxscore for the Cowgirls, averaging 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Colorado State (12-2, 8-2 MW) is averaging 83.6 points per game and has a league-best plus-17.2 scoring margin. Lore Devos averages 14.1 points per game to pace three Rams in double figures.

Olson
