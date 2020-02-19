Wyoming Cowgirls overwhelm Utah State in Mountain West game

Five players scored in double figures and the Wyoming women's basketball team cruised to a 64-45 victory over Utah State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Senior Taylor Rusk had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6 Mountain West), while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua added 15 points, and sophomores Tereza Vitulova, Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos added 10 apiece. Sophomore Tommi Olson finished with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Wyoming led 28-13 at the half and limited the Aggies (7-20, 2-14 MW) to just 27.1 percent (13 of 48) shooting for the game. Wyoming, on the other hand, was 23 of 49 (46.9 percent) from the field.

The Cowgirls host Air Force on Saturday.

