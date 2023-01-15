Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in 4th quarter to extend winning streak to four

Sophomore Emily Mellema came off the bench to score 12 points and help lead the Wyoming Cowgirls to a 64-48 victory at San Jose State on Saturday.

Mellema was the only player to finish in double figures for the Cowgirls (11-5, 4-1 Mountain West), but Quinn Weidemann, Tommi Olson, Alyson Fertig and Ola Ustowska all had nine points as UW won its fourth consecutive game. Marta Savic added a career-high 15 rebounds to help the Cowgirls outrebound the Spartans (2-15, 0-6 MW) 34-19.