Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in second half to beat San Diego State
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in second half to beat San Diego State

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled away in the second half to earn an 81-67 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The game was tied at 32-all just before the half when UW freshman Jaeden Vaifanua worked her way inside for a bucket to give the Cowgirls (9-9, 5-4 Mountain West) the lead. Wyoming extended the lead to 56-47 after three quarters and made enough free throws down the stretch for just their second win in the past six games.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a game-high 30 points to lead UW, which also got double-digit scoring from Taylor Rusk (16), Alba Sanchez Ramos (12) and Quinn Weidemann (10).

Tereza Vitulova

Vitulova
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News