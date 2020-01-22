Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in second half to beat San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled away in the second half to earn an 81-67 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The game was tied at 32-all just before the half when UW freshman Jaeden Vaifanua worked her way inside for a bucket to give the Cowgirls (9-9, 5-4 Mountain West) the lead. Wyoming extended the lead to 56-47 after three quarters and made enough free throws down the stretch for just their second win in the past six games.