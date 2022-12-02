Wyoming Cowgirls pull away late for 67-59 win over. Montana State

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell’s team closed out a quality opponent this time.

Wyoming, which let a win over No. 23 Gonzaga slip away down the stretch last month, pulled away late for a 67-59 victory over Montana State on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Allyson Fertig finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Quinn Weidemann added 16 points to lead the Cowgirls (5-3).

The Bobcats (5-4) were coming off an impressive 71-66 victory over South Dakota State and also had road wins over BYU and San Jose State in November.

“That’s a really good team, there’s no doubt about it,” Ezell said. “They’re an NCAA Tournament team from last year, probably have a chance to win the Big Sky this year, just had a huge win I know on Wednesday night over South Dakota State.

“That’s a very well coached team, a team that plays hard. It’s a good win for us at home.”

Fertig delivered a basket to give UW a 56-48 cushion in crunch time.

After MSU cut the deficit to four points, Weidemann buried a clutch 3-pointer to make the score 59-52 with 1:24 remaining.

“Being able to play with Gonzaga and leading Gonzaga for the majority of the game, I think that proves we can play against just about anyone,” Weidemann said. “You look at Gonzaga’s wins and who they beat. I think we can play with anyone.”

Weideman made three of her four 3s in the second half and swished four free throws in the final minute to ice the game.

"I kept telling Quinn, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting, it’s right here,’" Ezell said. "Just when we needed it, of course, the senior steps up and knocks down four 3s. That’s big-time for her."

The Cowgirls trailed 11-4 early but Ola Ustowska knocked down back-to-back 3s to tie the score 13-13. The junior guard finished with nine points, six assists and took two charges.

UW had a 22-14 edge in bench points with Tess Barnes chipping in eight points.

“I think the confidence for her keeps growing and you’re seeing that coming each week that goes by,” Ezell said of Ustowska, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

A bucket by Leia Beattie gave the Bobcats a 15-13 edge at the end of the first quarter after the visitors shot 53.8% from the field while holding UW to 33.3% through 10 minutes.

MSU hit its first five shots of the second quarter to pull ahead 27-20 before Marta Savic answered with a three-point play to spark an 8-0 run for the Cowgirls.

Fertig scored eight points in the frame to help UW take a 32-29 lead at the intermission.

“Our guards were getting over screens better and our posts were doing a really good job of helping and even like switching if we needed to,” Weidemann said of the defensive adjustments that limited the Bobcats to 36.7% shooting after the break. “We were just more dialed in in the second half as far as our defense went.”

Lexi Deden capped a 7-0 run with an acrobatic and-one to give the Bobcats a 36-34 lead early in the third quarter. Weidemann answered with a couple 3s to put UW back on top.

Ustowska and Barnes hit 3s in the final minute to give the Cowgirls a 50-44 lead at the end of the third quarter.

UW finished with a 12-5 edge in second-chance points and scored 12 points in transition while holding MSU without a single fast-break basket.

The Cowgirls will host New Mexico Highlands on Monday.