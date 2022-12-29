 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls rally in 2nd half but drop Mountain West opener at UNLV

The Wyoming Cowgirls built a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter before UNLV rallied for a 73-67 victory Thursday in the Mountain West opener for both teams in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls (7-5, 0-1) outscored the defending MW champion Rebels 27-14 in the third quarter to erase a 33-25 halftime deficit. Grace Ellis scored the opening bucket of the fourth quarter to give UW a 54-47 lead before the Rebels (11-2, 1-0) began to chip away.

Kiara Jackson scored inside to give UNLV the lead for good at 57-56 with 5:30 remaining. UW sophomore Tess Barnes' layup with 51 seconds to play pulled the Cowgirls within one at 65-64 and sophomore Emily Mellema's three-point play with 25 ticks on the clock cut the UNLV lead to 69-67. But the Rebels were 4-for-4 at the free-throw line down the stretch and UW missed two 3-pointers.

Super senior Quinn Weidemann was 8-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc, to finish with 20 points and tie Jackson for game-high honors. Mellema (13) and Barnes (12) combined for 25 points off the bench.

The Cowgirls host Fresno State on Saturday. The Bulldogs dropped a 64-58 decision at Colorado State on Thursday.

Quinn Weidemann 2022 headshot

Weidemann
