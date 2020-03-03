Wyoming Cowgirls rally past Utah State in Mountain West quarterfinals

The Wyoming Cowgirls put together a 16-0 run in the second half to advance to the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship late Monday with a 64-59 victory over Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Utah State, which finished last in the league in the regular season, scored 13 consecutive points late in the second quarter to lead 37-21 before taking a 39-25 lead into the half. Wyoming sophomore Tereza Vitulova's 3-pointer to open the second half helped the Cowgirls (17-11) outscore the Aggies 17-5 in the third quarter and cut their deficit to 44-42 entering the final frame.

UW took the lead for good at 45-44 on a 3-pointer from sophomore Tommi Olson to open the fourth. The triple was part of a 16-0 run by the Cowgirls that saw them go from a 44-36 deficit to a 52-44 advantage with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.

The Aggies (8-23) got within 52-49 thanks to a 5-0 run, but senior Taylor Rusk had back-to-back field goals to help UW reestablish control. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 27 seconds to seal the victory and send the Cowgirls to the MW semifinals for the third year in a row. Weidemann, who finished with 18 points, is now 25-of-28 at the charity stripe in the final minute of a game this season.