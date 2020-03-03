You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Cowgirls rally past Utah State in Mountain West quarterfinals
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls rally past Utah State in Mountain West quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Cowgirls put together a 16-0 run in the second half to advance to the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship late Monday with a 64-59 victory over Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Utah State, which finished last in the league in the regular season, scored 13 consecutive points late in the second quarter to lead 37-21 before taking a 39-25 lead into the half. Wyoming sophomore Tereza Vitulova's 3-pointer to open the second half helped the Cowgirls (17-11) outscore the Aggies 17-5 in the third quarter and cut their deficit to 44-42 entering the final frame.

UW took the lead for good at 45-44 on a 3-pointer from sophomore Tommi Olson to open the fourth. The triple was part of a 16-0 run by the Cowgirls that saw them go from a 44-36 deficit to a 52-44 advantage with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.

The Aggies (8-23) got within 52-49 thanks to a 5-0 run, but senior Taylor Rusk had back-to-back field goals to help UW reestablish control. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 27 seconds to seal the victory and send the Cowgirls to the MW semifinals for the third year in a row. Weidemann, who finished with 18 points, is now 25-of-28 at the charity stripe in the final minute of a game this season.

Vitulova was 8-of-10 shooting and finished with a game-high 19 points. She scored 10 points in the third quarter as she made all four of her field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers. Rusk was 6-of-8 from the floor in chipping in 16 points.

The Cowgirls, who extended their current winning streak to six games, faced No. 2 seed Boise State (22-9) in Tuesday's late semifinal. The Broncos, who moved into the semis with a 73-50 win over Air Force, and the Cowgirls split a pair of games this season. The other semifinal game has top seed Fresno State facing No. 3 San Jose State.

Tereza Vitulova

Vitulova
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News