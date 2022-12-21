Wyoming Cowgirls rally to beat Wichita State in final non-conference game

The Wyoming women's basketball team will head into Mountain West play on a winning note after rallying for a 61-56 victory against Wichita State on Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas.

The Cowgirls (7-4) led 40-39 entering the fourth quarter, but the Shockers used an 8-2 run to take a 47-42 advantage with 6:42 remaining. UW responded with a basket from Allyson Fertig and back-to-back 3-pointers from Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis to retake the lead 50-47 with 5:04 on the clock.

After Wichita State regained the lead 56-54 with 1:51 to play, Fertig scored in the paint to tie the game before Ellis knocked down a 3 to give the Cowgirls the lead for good at 59-56 with 1:05 remaining. Weidemann made two free throws in the final seconds for the final score.

Fertig had a solid all-around game with 16 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and four blocks; Weidemann added 13 points; and Ellis finished with 12 points, including three triples in the final frame.

The Cowgirls open the MW season on Dec. 29 at defending league champ UNLV.