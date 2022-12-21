Wyoming Cowgirls rally to beat Wichita State in final non-conference game

The Wyoming women's basketball team will head into Mountain West play on a winning note after rallying for a 61-56 victory against Wichita State on Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Cowgirls (7-4) led 40-39 entering the fourth quarter, but the Shockers used an 8-2 run to take a 47-42 advantage with 6:42 remaining. UW responded with a basket from Allyson Fertig and back-to-back 3-pointers from Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis to retake the lead 50-47 with 5:04 on the clock.
After Wichita State regained the lead 56-54 with 1:51 to play, Fertig scored in the paint to tie the game before Ellis knocked down a 3 to give the Cowgirls the lead for good at 59-56 with 1:05 remaining. Weidemann made two free throws in the final seconds for the final score.
Fertig had a solid all-around game with 16 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and four blocks; Weidemann added 13 points; and Ellis finished with 12 points, including three triples in the final frame.
People are also reading…
The Cowgirls open the MW season on Dec. 29 at defending league champ UNLV.