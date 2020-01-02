Wyoming Cowgirls rally to defeat Boise State; remain atop Mountain West

The Wyoming women's basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit for a 73-68 home victory over Boise State on Wednesday to stay tied for the lead in the Mountain West standings.

The Cowgirls (7-5, 3-0 MW) trailed 22-7 at the beginning of the second quarter but trimmed the deficit to 38-37 at the half on Quinn Weidemann's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boise State (10-5, 2-1 MW) extended its lead to 56-50 after three quarters before the Cowgirls opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take lead. Tereza Vitulova got things started with a triple and gave UW its first lead (57-56) with 8:23 remaining.

After the Broncos tied the game at 61-all, freshman Jaeden Viafanua pushed the Cowgirls ahead with a driving layup with 1:45 to play. Following a defensive stop, Wyoming extended the margin to 66-61 on a corner 3 from sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos with less than a minute remaining.

Weidemann finished with a season-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-4 performance from deep. Vaifauna and Sanchez Ramos added 10 points apiece to help the Cowgirls remained tied with San Jose State and Fresno State atop the league standings.

Wyoming plays at Colorado State on Saturday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.