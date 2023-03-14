LARAMIE – There is mutual respect among the Mountain West women’s basketball coaches at the top of the standings.

After UNLV earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a win over Wyoming in the MW Tournament championship game, Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque said she wouldn’t be surprised if counterpart Heather Ezell and the Cowgirls cut down the nets after the WNIT title game.

Now the five MW teams in the postseason are playing to gain more national respect for the conference.

UNLV dropped a spot in The Associated Press poll to No. 22 despite extending its winning streak to 22 games during last week’s three-game run in Las Vegas.

The Rebels (31-2), a No. 11 seed in the Greenville 2 Region, will face 18th-ranked and sixth-seeded Michigan in the first round on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (1 p.m., ESPNU).

The Cowgirls (22-10), the MW’s automatic qualifier in the WNIT following their second-place finish in the conference, will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

“We’ve been talking as a league and as head coaches that we want to get more than one team in the NCAA Tournament,” Ezell said. “The best way to do that is continuing to show out when we have the opportunity. I think UNLV being able to get an 11 seed, playing Michigan, give them a run for their money, upset them. Why not?

“That just gives us some more clout for our league going, hey, you’ve got to continue to take a look at the Mountain West. We want to continue to grow, we want to be a two-bid league.”

When asked about strengthening women’s basketball during her visit to Laramie in January, new MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the conference can promote the teams more but that it is ultimately up to each athletic department and fan bases to invest in the programs.

The MW has four teams in the men's NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. However, the UNLV men play in the Thomas & Mack Center and the women are relegated to the smaller Cox Pavilion next door.

The official attendance for the Rebels' win over UW in the conference opener on Dec. 29 was 526. There appeared to be more people than that at UNLV's selection show watch party Sunday.

"Basketball has always kind of been in the bloodline of Las Vegas," La Rocque told KTNV. "Now to add the women's hoops to that, it feels good because we're here to stay."

UW has a rich history of drawing enough paying customers to continue playing WNIT games at home as the team advances through the bracket.

New Mexico, a potential third-round opponent for the Cowgirls, led the conference in attendance this season averaging 4,877 fans at the Pit. Fresno State (2,464) and UW (2,459) were next on the list.

“We’re super lucky to have the fan support that we do, the administration support that we do to get home games during the WNIT,” Ezell said. “I know our fans come out and they love to cheer on the Cowgirls. Just being able to have that and continue to play in front of those fans is unique. That’s what keeps our kids so motivated to continue to play.”

The Lobos (20-12) host Northern Arizona in the first round. San Diego State and Colorado State also received at-large bids to the WNIT, with the Aztecs (23-10) hosting UC Irvine and the Rams (20-11) playing at Northern Iowa.

UNLV was No. 51 in the final NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. CSU (89), SDSU (91), UW (96) and New Mexico (102) were solid but not strong enough to be considered for at-large invitations to the Big Dance.

March will be an opportunity for the MW to change that perception, especially if the postseason qualifiers can take down some Power 5 programs in bracket play.

“Being able to play in the postseason, and you’ve got five teams between the WNIT and the NCAA Tournament, if we can all make runs that just continues to show the strength of the Mountain West,” Ezell said.

If the Cowgirls advance Friday, they will play the Kansas State-Wichita State winner. The Wildcats (17-16) host the Shockers (18-14) on Thursday.

The date and site for the second round will be determined after UW’s game on Friday.