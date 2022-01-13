Wyoming Cowgirls return from pause, run out of gas in 85-76 loss to New Mexico

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls were the ones out of oxygen at 7,220 feet.

Wyoming, which had been allowing an average of 56.9 points per game before the program's lengthy COVID-19 pause, dropped its first Mountain West home game, 85-76 to hot-shooting New Mexico on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (5-7, 1-2 MW), playing for the first time since a 66-60 loss at UNLV on Dec. 31, allowed the first-place Lobos (14-4, 5-0 MW) to shoot 57.6% from the field with 13 made 3-pointers.

McKinley Bradshaw led UW by matching her career high with 27 points with Grace Ellis and Ola Ustowska adding 14 points each.

It wasn’t enough to keep pace with New Mexico’s dynamic senior duo of Shaiquel McGruder (26 points, seven rebounds) and Jaedyn De La Cerda (19 points), who were a combined 18-for-26 from the field.

“We weren’t in sync with each other, we weren’t communicating like we usually do,” Bradshaw, who was unavailable for the UNLV game, said of the Cowgirls' defensive effort. “Throughout this quarantine period it was, you few play together, you few play together. Some of us haven’t played together for 16 days. You don’t think it matters, but it does.”

UW opened the third quarter with better intensity on the defensive end and cut a 46-32 halftime deficit to 50-42 on a 3 by Ustowska, who was 4-for-7 behind the arc.

The Lobos responded with another surge and led 60-44 after a 3-pointer and layup by De La Cerda.

Bradshaw scored 15 points in the third quarter, including seven points over the final 1:51, to help UW close the gap to 65-54.

“They’re playing really well right now, probably as good as anyone that’s playing,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said of New Mexico, which won the MW regular-season title last season. “They haven’t had a break and you could tell. They kind of just kept going.

“To their credit, they made shots. You look down their roster – senior, senior, senior all the way down. Every time we made a run they had an answer for us. Give them credit.”

Senior guard LaTascya Duff knocked down three 3s early in the fourth quarter to give New Mexico a 17-point cushion.

After a 3 by Ustowska and a bucket by Bradshaw, UW was within 10 points (81-71) with 3:51 remaining before running out of gas.

“I think we were exhausted tonight,” Mattinson said. “You could see that. I was at a point early in the first quarter where I thought, I’m just going to have to take a timeout here two and a half minutes in just to get Allyson (Fertig) out. She was struggling, and I just felt bad because that’s not healthy, that’s not a good situation.”

Fertig, the talented 6-foot-4 freshman from Douglas, finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting.

Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann also struggled to get their legs back, finishing with a combined eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.

The Lobos started 8-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 behind the arc, to grab an early 19-12 lead. McGruder had 10 points before the first media timeout.

New Mexico shot 73.3% (11-for-15) in the first quarter and led 26-17.

A wide open transition 3 by De La Cerda extended the lead to 34-19 with 6:24 remaining in the second quarter.

Mattinson was called for a technical foul with 2:47 remaining in the half and the visitors led by as many as 18 points (46-28) before the intermission.

New Mexico shot 59.4% in the first half with McGurder (14 points), De La Cerda (12 points) and Paula Reus (10 points) each scoring in double figures on a combined 15-for-20 shooting.

“A few of us were pretty tired throughout the game,” Bradshaw said. “It is what it is I guess.”

The Cowgirls won’t have much time to catch their breath with another home game against Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday.

