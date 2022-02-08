Wyoming Cowgirls return home to face San Jose State Spartans

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s road trip last week was a microcosm of the team’s up and down season to date.

Or down and then way up in this case.

McKinley Bradshaw’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out in the Cowgirls’ 47-45 loss at Air Force last Wednesday. UW never held the lead after falling behind 10-0 out of the gates.

“They came out and they punched us, and they punched us hard,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said of the improved Falcons. “We asked the kids this week, ‘How are you going to respond?’ And to be honest, we didn’t respond very well.”

That all changed when the Cowgirls scored the final eight points, including Tommi Olson’s game-winning 3 as time expired, to stun first-place New Mexico 60-59 on Saturday at the Pit.

Allyson Fertig scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against the Lobos (19-6, 10-2). The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas earned Mountain West freshman of the week honors for the fourth time this season.

Bradshaw finished with 16 points, and Quinn Weidemann had a career-high eight assists, the final one coming on Olson’s only basket of the game.

The Cowgirls improved to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in MW play entering Wednesday’s game against San Jose State at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

“I had to challenge a couple of our players,” Mattinson said on postgame radio interview after the potentially season-changing win in Albuquerque. “I can’t have them disappear at times like this. Those players came back and responded. We had a couple big 3s, a couple of great stops.”

UW finished with a season-best 21 assists on 26 made baskets against New Mexico. Olson ranks third in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.95).

The Spartans (4-17, 1-9) are dead last in the MW in scoring (59.8 ppg), scoring defense (76.1 ppg) and scoring margin (minus-16.3).

The Cowgirls, who have won the last seven meetings between the teams and lead the all-time series 12-3, will be back on the road this weekend to play Fresno State on Saturday ahead of a rescheduled game at San Jose State on Feb. 14.

After another road game at rival Colorado State on Feb. 17, UW will finish the regular season with three consecutive home games before trying to repeat as MW Tournament champions in Las Vegas.

