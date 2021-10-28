Wyoming Cowgirls return to the court for exhibition game vs. Colorado Christian

LARAMIE – A new banner will be hung soon from the rafters inside the Arena-Auditorium.

The Wyoming women’s basketball team’s first Mountain West Tournament title and second NCAA Tournament appearance will be formally recognized before the second exhibition game on Nov. 5 against Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Before the ceremony, the Cowgirls will officially shift the on-court focus to the 2021-22 season during their first exhibition game against Colorado Christian on Friday in the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., streaming on Mountain West Network).

Head coach Gerald Mattinson and the 10 returning players who were part of the historic March run are looking forward to creating new memories with all of their fans this season after cutting down the nets at an empty Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“It was a great run for our team in the tournament playing really well down the stretch,” Mattinson said during the recent MWC media day event. “There’s a lot of fan excitement, especially with fans able to get back into the stands. They’re looking forward, everybody I talk to, getting back in and being a part of this.

"The expectations are high.”

Outside expectations, at least among Mattinson’s coaching peers and select members of the media, aren’t as high.

UW was picked fifth in the preseason MWC poll behind Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV and Colorado State.

“It doesn’t matter to me right now who’s picked first, who’s picked eleventh, who’s picked fifth,” Mattinson said. “What has always mattered to me is where everybody’s at on March 9. That’s what I worry about.”

UW is led by a proven nucleus of high-end conference players that includes McKinley Bradshaw (11.7 points per game), Tommi Olson (4.2 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game), Alba Sanchez Ramos (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rebounds per game) and Quinn Weidemann (11.0 ppg).

“We’ve just all put in the work in the offseason and we just want to keep building,” Olson said. “Just continue to get better because there’s always room for improvement.”

Olson set a MWC Tournament record with 17 steals, Sanchez Ramos made the clinching block in the championship game against Fresno State and Wiedemann was the tournament’s most valuable player.

When asked which players have stood out during practices this month, without hesitation both Mattinson and Olson named Bradshaw, who led the team in scoring off the bench last season.

“She has a different mentality this season and she’s locked in and she’s grown so much,” Olson said of Bradshaw, a junior guard from Lyman. “Her confidence has also gone up so much. That is really helpful to our team.”

UW must replace Dagny Davidsdottir (9.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg) in the post and starting guard Jaye Johnson (4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg). Two freshmen, 6-foot-4 center Allyson Fertig from Douglas and 6-2 guard/forward Tess Barnes from Australia, will help fill the void.

“(Fertig) is going through an adjustment period. It’s a lot more physical at our level. She has to adapt to that, but her future is bright,” Mattinson said. “Emily has the ability at the point guard spot to come in and give Tommi some rest and that also helps Quinn so she doesn’t have to do double duty.”

The Cowgirls open the regular season on Nov. 9 at home against CSU Pueblo. The road to the 2022 MWC Tournament, which will be held March 6-9 in Las Vegas, begins on Dec. 28 at San Diego State.

