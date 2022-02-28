Wyoming Cowgirls roar into third place in Mountain West as March arrives

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls are roaring into March like a lion.

Wyoming has won eight of its last 10 games to surge up to third in the Mountain West standings entering the regular-season finale against Colorado State on Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6) are currently tied with Nevada but own the tiebreaker courtesy of beating the Wolf Pack (18-10, 10-6) 62-53 on Jan. 29.

After winning four games in four nights last year to become the lowest seed (No. 7) to ever win the MW Tournament, UW is in position to earn a bye in the opening round this time.

“It’s been a good weekend for us to get these two at home,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said.

McKinley Bradshaw was named the MW player of the week after averaging 26.5 points on 54.1% shooting from the field and 6.5 rebounds during UW’s statement wins over first-place UNLV (77-73) and San Diego State (70-46).

“She has been an offensive machine,” Mattinson said of the junior guard from Lyman. “You look at her numbers (against SDSU), and it’s not like she’s 6-of-28. She was 11-of-22. … I’ll go one further: I also thought she also played very well defensively.”

Allyson Fertig was named the MW freshman of the week for the fifth time after averaging 12.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 3.0 blocks. The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas had a career-high four blocks against the Aztecs.

“That’s been who we are for a number of years now,” Mattinson said of UW’s defensive prowess after holding SDSU to 28.1% from the field. “It’s always given us chances in games because we play so hard, and I think we played pretty solid defense.”

Now that the McKinley-led offense is clicking, there aren’t any MW teams raising their hands to play the Cowgirls at the conference tournament March 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Bradshaw scored 16 of her 23 points in the first quarter to set the tone against the Rebels (23-5, 15-2), who have already clinched at least a share of the MW regular-season title.

Fertig (10 points, 13 rebounds), Grace Ellis (13 points) and Quinn Weidemann (12 points) were also productive on both ends as UW snapped UNLV’s 12-game winning streak.

Bradshaw poured in 30 points, Weidemann added 17, and the Cowgirls outscored SDSU 26-9 in the fourth quarter.

“If we can just stay consistent and keep the offense rolling as it is, by tournament we’ll have a good offensive game,” point guard Tommi Olson said.

During this strong closing stretch, Olson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to deliver a 60-59 victory over New Mexico at the Pit. The Lobos (23-8, 14-4) are currently in second place.

“Obviously the teams that are 14-4 or 15-3 or whatever, a team like us, we’ve proven that we can beat those teams,” Mattinson said. “That becomes a lot of pressure on those guys internally because you lose, you’re done. I mean, you’re just like anybody else.”

The Cowgirls appear to be peaking at the right time as they prepare to make another run in March.

