LARAMIE – Some of the fans were watching on their phones as 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson was finishing off a stunning upset of No. 1 Purdue in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Most of the crowd of 2,820 was cheering as Wyoming was rolling to a madness-free 75-41 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round of the WNIT on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (23-10) will play Kansas State in the second round on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats (18-16) blew out Wichita State 90-56 on Thursday.

"It was an awesome crowd and I’m sad for this crowd that we’re not back here on Tuesday and that we’re going on the road," UW head coach Heather Ezell said. "Hopefully we can pick up one and be back here in the following week. It was awesome to see. I know when I walked down the tunnel I was going, yeah, this is fun. They had the AA definitely rocking."

Allyson Fertig bounced back from a frustrating outing in the Mountain West championship game when she was in early foul trouble during the loss to UNLV.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Glendo finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 19 minutes to pace UW.

'It was nice to be back at 7,220 (feet) and getting used to the altitude. It feels real good just being on our home court," Fertig said. "I felt like overall we kept our energy up from the tournament and we just came out and hit them."

Tess Barnes (11 points) and Malene Pedersen (11 points) also scored in double figures.

UW finished 10-for-25 on 3-pointers while the visiting Islanders (19-12) went 3-for-16 (18.8%) behind the arc.

Barnes hit three 3s in the third quarter as the Cowgirls extended their 24-point halftime lead to 61-28.

Ola Ustowska buried a deep shot behind the arc and Grace Moyers banked in a 3 after Ezell emptied the bench to make the score 71-34.

Paula Salazar beat the shot clock with 28.7 seconds left to become 11th UW player to score in the game.

"It’s the best time of the year to play and it’s the most exciting games to play," said Pedersen, a K-State transfer who will be facing her former team on Tuesday. "So I’m very excited."

The Cowgirls led 18-11 after shooting 53.8% while holding the visitors to 5-for-17 (29.4%) from the field through the first 10 minutes.

Fertig made three baskets in the paint and Quinn Weidemann and Pedersen each made a 3 in the frame.

"I knew it was going to take us a little bit to get going. It has been a week or so since we played last, but I thought our defense is what carried us there at the beginning," Ezell said. "Then it started to roll and I was happy with the way we played offensively as well sharing the basketball."

Marta Savic made two layups and Weidemann splashed another 3 to start the second quarter as the Cowgirls pulled away early.

Emily Mellema and Grace Ellis capped the 24-7 domination with back-to-back 3s to give UW a 42-18 lead at the intermission.

Fertig had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks at halftime.

The Islanders were 1-for-8 behind the arc and finished the half with just three assists and 10 turnovers.

"They had some big smiles on their faces, and they were looking like they were having fun out there, which is what you want to see this time of the year," Ezell said of the Cowgirls. "You’re always worried about what team is going to show up ready to play and I thought our kids were really engaged from the get-go."