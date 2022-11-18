Wyoming Cowgirls rout Denver to give head coach Heather Ezell her first victory

Wyoming outscored Denver 18-3 in the first quarter and rolled to a 68-45 victory on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie to give Heather Ezell her first victory as the Cowgirls' head coach.

“Our kids were ready to get that one in the win column and now start rolling," Ezell said in a release. "I thought they responded really well tonight after (Tuesday's) Gonzaga loss. The way they started the game, I give them a lot of credit. They came out with a chip on their shoulder.”