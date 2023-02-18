The Cowgirls put on a free shooting clinic against the Mountain West’s best defensive team.

Wyoming shot 79.2% (19-for-24) from the field in the second half to overcome a 15-point deficit and stun San Diego State 70-58 on Saturday at Viejas Arena.

Allyson Fertig scored 16 of her 20 points over the final 20 minutes to lead the Cowgirls (18-9, 11-5), who pulled back into a three-way tie for second place in the conference race with SDSU and Colorado State.

“I don’t know what happened at halftime,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen, who was almost speechless during his postgame radio interview, said after a long pause. “What I’ll say is we played up to our capabilities.”

The Aztecs (21-8, 11-5) led the MW in scoring defense (56.6 ppg) entering the game and were 17-0 when holding the opponent under 60 points.

Those statistics appeared to be holding true with SDSU leading 35-20 lead after a 3-pointer by Asia Avinger early in the third quarter.

Malene Pedersen started UW’s dramatic turnaround with six quick points to help cut the deficit to 39-30 midway through the frame.

A 3 by Tess Barnes followed by three consecutive baskets by Fertig got the Cowgirls within 43-41 as the Cowgirls scored more points in the third quarter (21) than they did in the first half (20).

The visitors’ scorching shooting continued in the fourth quarter as a layup by Tommi Olson capped a 16-2 run to give UW its first lead, 45-43, with 8:01 remaining.

“People better start guarding Tommi,” Larsen said. “She’s probably shooting the ball as well as anyone on our team right now.”

A 3 by Olson and a basket by Fertig extended the lead to 52-47. The Cowgirls were 13-for-17 from the field in the second half at that point.

A layup by Pedersen made the score 59-53 with 2:46 remaining.

In a situation where it looked like running some time off the clock would be the strategy, Barnes instead pulled up for a quick 3 that hit nothing but net to extend the cushion to 64-55 with 1:52 left.

UW closed the game out at the free-throw line where the team was a perfect 12-for-12 on the afternoon.

“We found something there in the second half. I’m just happy for the women,” Larsen said. “That group was completely focused on every offensive and defensive possession. The numbers showed it.”

The Cowgirls trailed 32-20 at the intermission after shooting 33.3% (7-for-21) from the field and giving up nine points off nine turnovers.

SDSU scored the first seven points of the game but a basket by Marta Savic cut the deficit to 11-8 with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

The Cowgirls didn’t make another field goal in the first quarter and trailed 19-10.

Yummy Morris blanketed Fertig on the defensive end and completed a three-point play to give the Aztecs a 32-18 lead. SDSU shot 50% in the first half and outscored the Cowgirls 24-10 in the paint.

Morris finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Avinger added 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting but it wasn’t enough to keep up with UW.

Pedersen had 14 points and Olson had 12 points, three assists and no turnovers. Quinn Weidemann and Barnes added nine points each as Larsen went with a shorter rotation down the stretch.

UW outscored SDSU 50-26 in the second half.

“Man, we grew up a lot today in that last 20 minutes,” Larsen said. “If we can find a way to bottle that up we’re pretty darn good.”