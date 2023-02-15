Cowgirls Tracker

THURSDAY: Wyoming Cowgirls (17-8, 10-4 Mountain West) pat New Mexico Lobos (15-11, 7-6 MW), 7 p.m. (MW Network).

MORE PIT MAGIC?: The Cowgirls return to the Pit where the Cowboys came up a big win Tuesday night and where Tommi Olson drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer last season. UW is currently tied with Colorado State and San Diego State for second in the MW race behind No. 23 UNLV.

HE SAID IT: “We play through Allyson Fertig.” – UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen on the sophomore center, who averaged 18.5 points and made all 15 of her field-goal attempts during UW’s wins over Utah State and Air Force last week.