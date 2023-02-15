ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s the Cowgirls’ turn to take the court at the Pit.
Forty-eight hours after Jeff Linder and the Cowboys left here with a big win, Wyoming will play New Mexico in a critical Mountain West women’s game on Thursday (7 p.m., MW Network).
The Cowgirls (17-8, 10-4) are tied for second in the conference race with Colorado State and San Diego State. The Rams (17-8, 10-4) and Aztecs (20-7, 10-4) play each other Thursday night at SDSU's Viejas Arena.
UW will play at SDSU on Saturday and will host CSU in the regular-season finale on Feb. 25.
Tommi Olson made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to deliver a 60-59 win last season at the Pit.
Allyson Fertig, who scored 19 points in last year’s road win over the Lobos, averaged 19.5 points and made all 15 of her field goal attempts during UW’s wins over Utah State and Air Force last week.
People are also reading…
The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas leads the team in scoring (12.0 ppg) and is second in the Mountain West in rebounding (9.0 rpg).
“We play through Allyson Fertig,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said. “She continues to see a lot of different defenses thrown her way and she’s starting to improve at figuring those out. Figuring when to shoot, when to pass and when to be patient with the basketball.”
Malene Pedersen, who earned MW freshman of the week honors for the fourth time, had 19 points to lead the Cowgirls in their 78-69 win over New Mexico on Jan. 5 in Laramie.
The Lobos (15-11, 7-6) are led by Shaiquel McGruder, who averages 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. The senior forward had 22 points and five blocks in the first meeting against UW.