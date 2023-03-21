The changing of the guard is now official for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming’s season came to an end with a 71-55 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the WNIT on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

It marked the end of a remarkable run for Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson, who struggled in their final game together at UW. The super seniors combined for five points on 2-for-14 shooting with five assists and three turnovers.

Sophomore guard Emily Mellema scored a career-high 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting and Mountain West freshman of the year Malene Pedersen added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting to lead the Cowgirls.

UW finished 23-11 in Heather Ezell’s first season as head coach, including a 12-6 record during her leave of absence with assistant Ryan Larsen acting as interim head coach.

The visitors trailed by as many as 19 points but cut the deficit to 11 on several occasions in the fourth quarter.

Allyson Fertig, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds while playing only 25 minutes due to foul trouble, missed a layup and the ensuing free throws with a chance to get the Cowgirls within single digits down the stretch.

The Wildcats (19-16) -- who were awarded the home-court advantage after their athletic department out-bid UW to host the game – finished 25-for-30 (83.3%) from the free throw line where the Cowgirls were just 5-for-11 (45.5%).

Serena Sundell scored 20 points and Gabby Gregory added 19 to make sure Kansas State advanced to the third round to face Washington.

Weidemann turned a steal into a layup on the first possession of the game and Grace Ellis added a 3-pointer to give UW an early 5-0 lead.

But the Wildcats answered with a 13-0 run capped with a three-point play by Gregory.

Mellema came off the bench and buried a 3 to get the Cowgirls within 15-12 but Kansas State closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run.

The Wildcats were 6-for-16 from the field but enjoyed the 10-point cushion after finishing 8-for-8 at the free throw line through 10 minutes.

Kansas State tacked on nine unanswered points to begin the second quarter and the 16-0 run made the score 31-12 before Fertig stopped the bleeding with her second career 3.

Mellema banked in a 3 and scored just before halftime to get the Cowgirls within 36-20 at the intermission.

UW shot just 26.9% from the field and allowed the Wildcats to score 13 points off six turnovers in the first half. Mellema had eight points at the break to lead the visitors.

The Cowgirls were within 39-26 with possession of the ball when Pedersen had the ball stolen and was called for an intentional foul for tugging on Sundell’s jersey.

Sundell made both free throws and Eliza Maupin scored to give the Wildcats a 43-26 lead midway through the third quarter.

Mellema hit two more 3s and a free throw to claw her team back to within 51-37 entering the fourth quarter.

It was the first meeting between the two programs since UW beat Kansas State in triple-overtime in the WNIT semifinals en route to the 2007 championship.