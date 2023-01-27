Wyoming Cowgirls seek 5th consecutive road win after rallying to beat Utah State

The Cowgirls appeared to be headed for another rock-bottom night Thursday night in Logan, Utah.

During the 2021-22 season, Wyoming lost 76-66 to Utah State to fall to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in Mountain West play.

Gerald Mattinson’s squad would respond to the bad loss by winning nine of their final 11 games of the regular season to earn the No. 3 seed at the conference tournament.

This time the Cowgirls – coming off disappointing home losses to UNLV and San Diego State – started 3-for-20 (15%) from the field, missed all seven of their 3-point attempts in the first quarter and fell behind by 18 points.

The Cowgirls, who trailed 33-15 with 3:46 remaining in the second quarter, outscored Utah State 49-19 the rest of the way to beat the Aggies 64-52 on in front of 312 witnesses at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“We kind of let the other team be the aggressor a lot of the time,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said after the back-to-back losses to the first-place Rebels (19-2, 9-0) and second-place Aztecs (17-5, 7-2). “Obviously, that’s going to need to change.”

So, what changed after the disastrous start?

UW remained calm and answered with a 9-0 run capped with a 3 by Emily Mellema.

But just before halftime, Quinn Weidemann was injured trying to take a charge. The super senior spent the rest of the game on the end of the bench after hitting her head on the hardwood.

Malene Pedersen, who also helped pick up the slack in the backcourt, buried a 3 at the buzzer to get the Cowgirls within single digits (36-27) at the intermission.

The visitors kept the pressure on in the third quarter and took a 42-41 lead on a 3-pointer by Ola Ustowska. The Aggies (4-16, 1-8) were able to temporarily stop the bleeding and tied the score 44-44 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirls continued to play smothering defense and Tommi Olson made some clutch free throws down the stretch to close out the team’s fourth consecutive road win.

“Fought back and got it done!” head coach Heather Ezell, who is on a leave of absence after the birth of her daughter, posted on social media. “Proud of the way this team continues to battle.”

Allyson Fertig posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead UW. Mellema (15 points) and Pedersen (10 points) also scored in double figures.

The Cowgirls outscored Utah State 37-16 in the second half and had a dominant 48-25 rebounding edge for the game.

UW, which lost a Boise State before last season’s deflating setback in Logan, will play the Broncos (9-12, 4-4) on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena (2 p.m., MW Network).