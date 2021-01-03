Wyoming Cowgirls seek fourth consecutive victory

Fresh off a last-second win in its Mountain West opener on Saturday, the Wyoming women's basketball team will try to keep the momentum rolling when it hosts Fresno State on Monday to complete their two-game series.

Senior Jaye Johnson (Natrona County) grabbed a missed 3-pointer by Quinn Weidemannn and scored in one motion to give the Cowgirls the 65-63 victory at the Arena-Auditorium. Johnson was starting in place of sophomore McKinley Bradshaw, who leads UW in scoring at 13.0 points per game.

Weidemann led UW (4-2, 1-0 MW) with 16 points while Alba Sanchez Ramos added 14, eight of which came in the final 4 minutes, 13 seconds. Ola Ustowska scored nine points off the bench, with Johnson and Marta Savic each finishing with eight points. The Cowgirls' reserves outscored the Bulldogs' bench players 17-4.

UW shot just 38 percent for the game, but held the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 MW) to their lowest point total since they scored 62 points in a season-opening loss to West Virginia.

Monday's game tips off at 6:30 p.m. at the A-A.

