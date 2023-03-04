LARAMIE – No matter what happens at the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas this week, the Cowgirls know they will be playing in a national postseason tournament.

Wyoming has made 10 WNIT appearances over the years and will almost certainly be chosen to host games if first-year head coach Heather Ezell’s team doesn’t cut down the nets on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann – who took a bow before the win over Colorado State in the regular-season finale – are not looking for a curtain call at the Arena-Auditorium.

And the Cowgirls (20-9) hope to follow the lead of their super seniors.

“The goal is always still the same for our entire program: We do want to go to the NCAA (Tournament),” Weidemann said. “I think a goal for us this year, too, would be to win an NCAA game. That would be even cooler. You hope that’s going to happen, but you can’t be sure. We have to take it one game at a time and try to do the best we can with that.”

Second-seeded UW opens the MW Tournament against the No. 7 Air Force-No. 10 San Jose State winner on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center (6 p.m., MW Network).

The Cowgirls, who won the conference tournament as a No. 7 seed two years ago following a three-week break due to pandemic-related cancellations, had nine days to prepare for this year’s bracket challenge.

Allyson Fertig scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead UW to the 76-60 win over CSU on Feb. 25. The rival Rams (19-10) are the No. 3 seed, which means a third Border War matchup could be played in the semifinals.

“We’re going to look to maybe add one or two things,” Ezell said. “That year that we won it we were kind of reinventing the wheel during our 21-day break where we were able to add a handful of things.”

The Cowgirls don't have a lot to fix after finishing 8-2 over their last 10 games, including a 70-58 win at San Diego State in which the visitors had a 50-point scoring outburst in the second half to overcome a 15-point deficit.

UW also finished regular-season sweeps of the Falcons (13-17) and Spartans (5-24) during the stretch. Air Force and SJSU will play in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“What is nice is those two teams are very comparable,” Ezell said. “They’re going to get out and pressure you, they’re going to make it a battle on both ends of the court. That’s going to be a game we’re obviously going to be paying very close attention to. What’s nice is it’s almost kind of preparing for the same team no matter which one wins because of the way they play, it’ very similar.”

CSU will play the No. 6 Boise State-No. 11 Utah State winner at 8:30 p.m. Monday. On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded and 22nd-ranked UNLV will play the No. 8 Nevada-No. 9 Fresno State winner with No. 4 New Mexico and No. 5 SDSU squaring off in the other quarterfinal Monday.

There is a chance the Rebels (27-2) could receive in at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the other 10 teams in the MW will have to earn the automatic bid to be included in the field.

“I think it’s one of the better years, especially because of the battle we’ve had,” Ezell said of the quality of play at the top of the conference with four teams winning at least 20 games during the regular season. “It came down to the last game to see where the seeding was going to fall for those one-through-six spots.

“That’s something we’ve been talking about as coaches through the Mountain West of going, hey, we want to continue to grow this league and continue to get better so we can get to a two-bid league or whatever it might be.”

UW is seeking the program’s third appearance and first win in the NCAA Tournament. This team has the chemistry and talent to make a run at the Cowgirls’ second WNIT championship, if the Cowgirls are unable to punch their ticket to the Big Dance by winning the MW Tournament.