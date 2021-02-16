Wyoming Cowgirls' series vs. New Mexico is postponed due to COVID concerns

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team's two-game series against New Mexico, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Lobos' program. The announcement came in a release from the Mountain West on Tuesday afternoon.
The series against New Mexico was the last on the regular-season schedule for the Cowgirls (10-9, 8-8 MW). They were scheduled to end the regular season at San Jose State later this month, but the Spartans opted out of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UW, which was coming off a two-game sweep of Utah State, now has to wait to hear from the league office as to when, or if, it will play the Lobos. The MW Championship is scheduled for March 7-10 in Las Vegas.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
