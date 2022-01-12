Wyoming Cowgirls set for first Mountain West home game vs. New Mexico

LARAMIE – Knock on hardwood, the Cowgirls are finally ready to play again.

Wyoming expects to host first-place New Mexico on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network) after having two games postponed and another game rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Cowgirls (5-6 overall, 1-1 MW) have not played since a 66-60 loss at UNLV on Dec. 31 and have not played at home since a 71-45 victory over North Dakota State on Dec. 12.

UW was able to win four games at the MW Tournament last season after a lengthy pause, but the Cowgirls were able to benefit from full-team practices while other programs were canceling games due to the coronavirus.

This time head coach Gerald Mattinson and his assistants had to play during practices due to a lack of healthy bodies.

“The kids have been good. They get after it,” Mattinson said. “We have a veteran team and they go do what they’re supposed to do, whether there’s five of them, six of them, nine of them.”

The Lobos (13-4, 4-0) have won five consecutive games, including conference road wins at Boise State (72-68) and Utah State (98-83).

New Mexico leads the MW in made 3-point field goals (9.7 per game), blocked shots (4.5 bpg), assists (16.5 apg), 3-point field-goal percentage (38.0%), overall field-goal percentage (45.4%) and scoring (75.8 ppg).

Shaiquel McGruder is averaging a team-high 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Lobos.

“I was her yesterday. I didn’t do her justice,” Mattinson said of playing the role of McGruder for the short-handed scout team. “Our bigs know that they’re going to be challenged. What we have to do I think to be successful with her is limit her transition points and make her do some scoring in the half court.”

UW will counter with 6-foot-4 freshman center Allyson Fertig, who is averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls also hope to have Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and McKinley Bradshaw (12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) back in the lineup after they were unavailable at UNLV.

Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 19 points and Tommi Olson added five steals and 11 points against the Rebels as the Cowgirls had a chance to take the lead in the final minute after trailing by as many as 17 points.

UW is second in the MW in scoring defense (56.9 ppg) and second in the NCAA for fewest fouls per game (11.5).

“They’re making almost 11 free throws a game. We’ve got to take some of the 3s away and we can’t let teams beat us at the free-throw line because those are free points,” Mattinson said of the matchup with New Mexico. “We have to make them make shots. Don’t make a bad shot into points, basically.”

The two programs have not met since the 2019-20 season when the Cowgirls won in Albuquerque and the Lobos won in Laramie.

New Mexico won the MW regular-season title last season, but UW cut down the nets at the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“It’s a battle,” Mattinson said of the series, which New Mexico leads 42-38. “I think it’s like any conference game. Our veterans kind of know what they’re going to do. They’ve watched them on film and understand. They know what we’re going to do. It’s not a lot of changes over the years.”

UW is scheduled for a quick turnaround with another home game against Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

