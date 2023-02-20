LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig finally missed a few shots.

Wyoming's star sophomore had an otherwise flawless performance to earn Mountain West player of the week honors Monday for the second time this season.

Fertig averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game to lead the Cowgirls to a road split last weekend. She was 20-for-29 (69%) from the field.

The 6-foot-4 center from Douglas tied her career-high with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting at New Mexico. Fertig also pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds and had three blocks in the loss at the Pit.

During UW's impressive comeback win on Saturday at San Diego State, Fertig finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and tied a career-high with four assists.

In her last four games, Fertig is averaging just under 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game while shooting nearly 80% from the field.

Fertig was 15-for-15 shooting with 37 combined points in the wins over Utah State and Air Force the previous week.

The Cowgirls, currently in a three-way tie for second in the MW standings, host Nevada at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium and will close the regular season against Colorado State on Saturday.